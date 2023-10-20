How New York Comic Con Brings the Brands to the Fans

Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

From Oct. 11-14, more than 200,000 people made the pilgrimage to Manhattan’s Javits Center for New York Comic Con, the annual gathering of fans across movies, television, comic books, anime and video games.

The massive convention floor was filled with activations of all sizes from some of the world’s most recognizable brands like Marvel, Nickelodeon and Disney, to smaller niche brands like memorabilia maker The Noble Collection and premium apparel company Heroes & Villains.

No matter the size of the activation or the types of products featured, one goal was top of mind for each of the brands we spoke to: interacting directly with fans.

Video: Breana Mallamaci

“The difference here at New York Comic Con for us is the ability to interact with the fans and see their response when they see our products. The ability to get that direct feedback from them, for us, has been invaluable,” said Julian Montoya, svp of The Noble Collection.

That sentiment was echoed by Patrick Morris, vp of advertising and partnerships at Marvel Entertainment. “We always talk about the power of fandom, but it’s really the time where Marvel gets to go and directly talk to those fans,” he told Adweek.

While brands like Marvel and Funko refreshed or expanded upon their normal NYCC strategy and footprint, others like Disney explored new ways to engage with fans. This year’s activation by the Disney Channel, the Disney EnterTOONment HQ, featured activities, photo ops, dance parties, face painting, screenings and giveaways for kids of all ages.





The EnterTOONment HQ at NY Comic Con. Disney

Katherine Nelson, head of communications and publicity at Disney Branded Television, shared that more than 10,000 people attended EnterTOONment HQ over the four days of the convention. But when it comes to the success of the activation, it wasn’t just about the numbers for Disney.

“Success to us also means we provided a quality experience that entertained kids, families and fans in a way that only Disney can,” she told Adweek. “HQ was a first for us at NYCC, and we are really proud of how everything went.”

New York Comic Con also provided a new and exciting opportunity for brands like All Nippon Airways, which activated for the first time this year. “What really sets this apart from other events are just the scale and the audience,” said Athanasios Sikolas, senior communications strategist at All Nippon Airways. “The audience is exactly who we want to be showing this stuff to.”

Whether it was to win new fans or reconnect with old ones, New York Comic Con certainly provided brands with plenty of opportunities to engage with their audience.