In today’s episode, Adweek’s senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane sits down with Ilana Kloss, former U.S. doubles champion, CEO and commissioner of World Team Tennis from 2001-2021, and current CEO of Billie Jean King Enterprises. Along with her wife, Bille Jean, Kloss is now part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Angel City Football Club. Kloss was previously the chair of the Women’s Sports Foundation and currently serves on its Board of Trustees member.