Sometimes, a single ad can change lives. Just ask Natalie White, CEO and founder of Moolah Kicks, the first brand focused exclusively on women’s basketball shoes.
In 2019, White, a then-Boston College senior, saw an advertisement featuring four WNBA players promoting men’s sneakers and realized something needed to change. At the time, there wasn’t a single basketball shoe on the market designed specifically for women—which created a higher risk of injury for female athletes due to differences in body type.
