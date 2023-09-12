Sometimes, a single ad can change lives. Just ask Natalie White, CEO and founder of Moolah Kicks , the first brand focused exclusively on women’s basketball shoes.

In 2019, White, a then-Boston College senior, saw an advertisement featuring four WNBA players promoting men’s sneakers and realized something needed to change. At the time, there wasn’t a single basketball shoe on the market designed specifically for women—which created a higher risk of injury for female athletes due to differences in body type.

An