Imagine walking into the first day of your new role as a CMO to find your biggest rival has used a Super Bowl ad to declare war over … corn syrup.

That was Michelle St. Jacques’ introduction to Molson Coors in 2019. Navigating the great corn syrup marketing kerfuffle of 2019 didn’t deter St. Jacques from her mission as the newly appointed CMO, which was to course correct its portfolio of brands because they “weren’t winning at the time,” she recalled.

St.