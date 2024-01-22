Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Microsoft reclaimed the top spot as the world’s most valuable company by market capital at the start of the year, overtaking technology rival Apple, thanks to its investments in AI and stable of B2C and B2B brands shifting peoples’ perception.

Microsoft reached a new high of $2.887 trillion, with Apple in second place with $2.875 trillion. Apple’s market cap peaked at a record $3.081 trillion in December, but it has since fallen behind Microsoft due to the latter’s investments in, and integration of, artificial intelligence across its suite of technology tools and growth in demand for its Azure cloud computing service.

“Market cap is a function of two sets of perceptions: the attitudes to the brand of the consumers and business decision makers that choose and buy products; and the attitudes to the company of investors and the financial world that look for future profitable revenues,” said Graham Staplehurst, director for Kantar BrandZ, Thought Leadership.

“Microsoft has been successful at addressing both audiences. Its investment in OpenAI and ChatGPT is proving a winner: ChatGPT’s brand is extremely well positioned among consumers.”

AI and marketing’s moment within Microsoft

The movement in Microsoft’s financial performance is directly tied to its marketing, according to Interbrand’s global director of brand economics Greg Silverman. But Apple might not stay behind for long.

“Microsoft’s rising expectations occurred at the time when expectations about Apple dropped for the first time in years,” said Silverman. “With revenue growth slowing, patent issues impacting sales, and regulatory and legal proceedings bringing forth business model disclosure that has not been previously known, investor confidence in Apple dropped.”

Microsoft’s longtime chief marketing officer Chris Capossela stood down at the end of 2023. Yusuf Mehdi has been promoted to evp and consumer chief marketing officer, charged with overseeing end-user experiences having launched several of its AI-powered services to lead Microsoft Copilot product marketing. He will also continue to lead the company’s search, ad, news, devices and creativity customer solution areas.

“In a new era of tech giants and proliferating competition, Microsoft leaps forward by embracing change in the radical age of AI,” explained Yael Alaton, partner for vision and strategy at Pearlfisher London.

“As a systems thinker, [Microsoft evp and CMO] Takeshi Numoto represents this as he brings his unique experience and influence, looking at breakthrough technology and its impact on people’s lives to rebuild the desirability of Microsoft.”

The challenge for the largest, most established brands like Microsoft is staying relevant and continuously innovating. Graham Staplehurst, director of thought leadership, Kantar BrandZ

Citing Microsoft’s strong pricing power and its ability to consistently deliver superior cloud, software and hardware products, Traci Smith svp and client partner for North America insights at Kantar, said its leading role in AI adoption and integration within its tools is an important contributor to the strength of its brand value.

And already, Microsoft has turned to advertising to heighten awareness of its AI proposition and the role it can play in people’s lives.

The “Make Your Holidays a Masterpiece” campaign from longtime agency partner McCann features a series of films with transmedia artist Ellie Pritts that aim to show people how they can use AI to amplify their holiday creativity and make their memories feel new.

The battle for brand dominance

Other leaderboards highlight Microsoft’s ascent. It returned to the top three of the world’s most valuable brands after a three-year absence in Kantar’s annual BrandZ list in August, with a valuation of $502 billion. However, it was still behind the more prolific ad campaign producers Apple, with a valuation of $880 billion, and Google with $578 billion.

That ranking was released before Microsoft’s most recent financial results in October, which saw revenue of $56.5 billion (+13%) for the period. The company will announce earnings later this month.

According to another brand valuation ranking, Interbrand’s Best Global Brands report for 2023, Microsoft was the second most valuable brand, growing by 14% to $317.7 billion but lagging significantly behind Apple in first place with a valuation of more than $500 billion.

Similarly, consultancy Brand Finance placed Microsoft in second behind Apple in its annual Brand Value ranking, released this month. Microsoft recorded a value increase of 78% to $340.4 billion, again dwarfed by Apple’s $516.6 billion (+74%) valuation.

“The effect and growth we’re seeing in our tables this year of a huge 78% is thanks to years of building the brand perceptions of quality, reliability, innovation and trustworthiness, resulting in higher revenue, profit and equity analysts forecasting that it will continue,” commented Richard Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance.

Helping its perception, Microsoft owns a slate of established global B2B and B2C digital and entertainment brands, including the Xbox, LinkedIn, Minecraft and more recently video games publisher Activision Blizzard, as well as new brands such as AI companion Copilot.

Last quarter, gaming console Xbox’s content and services revenue increased by 13%, while LinkedIn revenue increased by 8%.

According to Kantar’s Staplehurst, brand attitudes toward Microsoft have improved in the last two years through product innovation and the strength of its marketing performance.

“The challenge for the largest, most established brands like Microsoft is staying relevant and continuously innovating. It’s all too easy to get complacent and fall prey to disruptors,” said Staplehurst. “Microsoft has managed this balancing act extremely well—and ChatGPT will be further fuel to maintain its top-ranked position.”