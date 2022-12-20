Ronald McDonald House is a place where sick children can stay and rest in a home-like environment. Around 4,000 families a year stay in one of the five houses in Sweden, but this takes the children away from their own homes and their friends.

Recognizing this, the country’s own McDonald’s restaurants—which is the largest fundraiser for the houses in Sweden—sought a way to help the residents retain friendships and continue to play during their recuperation periods.

To do this, it developed a Ronald McDonald House on Roblox, which was designed by the children who have stayed in one of the five houses in the country themselves.

Roblox is one of the world’s most popular gaming platforms with around 58.8 million daily active users worldwide who can play and interact in its various virtual environments. It has become popular with major brands such as Nike and Walmart during the growth of the metaverse trend in recent years offering an emerging platform for direct audience engagement.

Led by its local creative agency NordDDB, this is the first official initiative from the world’s largest fast food brand on Roblox. The house itself was built by the British game design company Karta.

Staffan Ekstam, marketing director at McDonald’s Sweden, explained that the project goes back to “the big brand reset” it introduced in 2018 where it introduced a sustainability strategy focused around three pillars: people, planet and food.

“How we communicate that to consumers is by saying that we are big enough to make a difference within those three areas,” Ekstam explained, adding that this project falls within the “people” pillar and that while it is not a major statement to the wider public, it demonstrates to the affected families the difference McDonald’s can make.

The game is only accessible to children living in a Ronald McDonald House. In designing it, children staying at the five houses were interviewed virtually to ask them what they dreamt the house could feature, giving them partial creative ownership of the result. The ultimate wish list of virtual activities to feature includes a pool and a toboggan slide.

McDonald’s in the metaverse

Ekstam explained that the brief to the agency was to figure out the next chapter of the role McDonald’s could play for the charity and the families it supports.

“They come back to us came back to us and presented a couple of different ideas and this was basically the biggest idea, as well as the most fun, showing that we’re big enough to make a difference in both the small world but also in the bigger context,” added Ekstam.

The project was initiated on “a very limited scale” to allow the McDonald’s Sweden team to learn from the process of creating an experience on Roblox.

Now that the initiative has been live for a few weeks there is already discussion about how the virtual Ronald McDonald House will evolve, with an update of content expected throughout next year.

“We won’t change too much—I don’t think that we need to—but we’ll at least create some hype around it when we do introduce some changes. Then we will see how it develops. I hope we will come back on Christmas 2023 with a 2.0 story of the Ronald McDonald House on Roblox,” Ekstram said, revealing that he is yet to hear from any other franchisees from around the world regarding the experience.

While the house is not open to the public, McDonald’s has begun a campaign across film, print, digital out-of-home, radio and social media in order to raise awareness of the initiative.

“I am so happy that we at Karta have been able to take part in this fantastic journey. It has been so much fun to experience the children’s creative thoughts and to realize their ideas and dreams. This project is very special to me as my second son was born with a heart defect and we spent a large part of his first time at the Ronald McDonald House in London. For me, the stay there was extremely important, I received great support from other parents and from the staff,” added Tony Barnes, COO and co-founder at Karta.

