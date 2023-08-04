McDonald's Raises Its Arches Again in an Infectious Ode to Summer

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
McDonald’s “Raise Your Arches” campaign, which launched in January, was so successful that the brand extended it into 35 additional markets. The uplifting ad demonstrated the power of the brand, with people playfully raising their eyebrows at each other to reference its iconic golden arches—without ever mentioning McDonald’s name.
Now the fast-food chain has continued that playful concept in a U.K. campaign for summer. Again created by agency Leo Burnett London, “Next Stop, McDonald’s” depicts a group of vacationers who are stuck on track and infected with the craving for McDonald’s.
The minute-long ad, shot by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey through production company Partizan, begins with a highway packed with cars, buses and campers. The radio changes from a report on the scorching British weather to the 1985 song Oh Yeah by Yello, which was also the soundtrack for the first “Raise Your Arches” ad–and famously played over the closing credits of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Like in the original ad, the catchy tune sets a rhythm for eyebrow waggling, as the craving for McDonald’s spreads from parents to their bored kids in the backseat, other nearby families, a group of bikers and entire tour buses. As the traffic light finally turns green, everyone heads towards the golden arches of a nearby restaurant.
McDonald’s U.K. shared the ad across its website and social media channels.
Credits
Campaign title: Next Stop, McDonald’s
Client: McDonald’s
Advertising agency: Leo Burnett
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
Creative partners: Andrew Long & James Millers
Copywriter: Joe Miller
Deputy CSO: Tom Sussman
Planner: Hamish Cameron & Ali Arnold-Jones
Business lead Steph Bates
Account team: Sam Cowley, Clyde Hurst, Brittony Kelly
Agency project manager: Asher Guerrier Halil
Agency producer: Peter Williams
Media buying agency: OMD
Production company: Partizan
Director: Michael Gracey
Managing director: Jenny Beckett
Head of production: Ella More O’Ferrall
Producer: Daniel Wheldon
Post-production: Black Kite
VFX lead: Guillaume Weiss
3D lead: Finlay Crowther
Colorist: Richard Fearon
VFX/color producer: Holly Tidwell
Edit house: TenThree
Editor: Billy Mead
Assistant editor: Ella Oliver
Edit producer: Rachel Goodger
Sound studio: Factory
Sound design & mix: Jack Hallett
Audio producer: Ciara Wakley