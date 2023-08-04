McDonald's Raises Its Arches Again in an Infectious Ode to Summer

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

McDonald’s “Raise Your Arches” campaign, which launched in January, was so successful that the brand extended it into 35 additional markets. The uplifting ad demonstrated the power of the brand, with people playfully raising their eyebrows at each other to reference its iconic golden arches—without ever mentioning McDonald’s name.

Now the fast-food chain has continued that playful concept in a U.K. campaign for summer. Again created by agency Leo Burnett London, “Next Stop, McDonald’s” depicts a group of vacationers who are stuck on track and infected with the craving for McDonald’s.

The minute-long ad, shot by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey through production company Partizan, begins with a highway packed with cars, buses and campers. The radio changes from a report on the scorching British weather to the 1985 song Oh Yeah by Yello, which was also the soundtrack for the first “Raise Your Arches” ad–and famously played over the closing credits of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Like in the original ad, the catchy tune sets a rhythm for eyebrow waggling, as the craving for McDonald’s spreads from parents to their bored kids in the backseat, other nearby families, a group of bikers and entire tour buses. As the traffic light finally turns green, everyone heads towards the golden arches of a nearby restaurant.

McDonald’s U.K. shared the ad across its website and social media channels.

Credits

Campaign title: Next Stop, McDonald’s

Client: McDonald’s

Advertising agency: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

Creative partners: Andrew Long & James Millers

Copywriter: Joe Miller

Deputy CSO: Tom Sussman

Planner: Hamish Cameron & Ali Arnold-Jones

Business lead Steph Bates

Account team: Sam Cowley, Clyde Hurst, Brittony Kelly

Agency project manager: Asher Guerrier Halil

Agency producer: Peter Williams

Media buying agency: OMD

Production company: Partizan

Director: Michael Gracey

Managing director: Jenny Beckett

Head of production: Ella More O’Ferrall

Producer: Daniel Wheldon

Post-production: Black Kite

VFX lead: Guillaume Weiss

3D lead: Finlay Crowther

Colorist: Richard Fearon

VFX/color producer: Holly Tidwell

Edit house: TenThree

Editor: Billy Mead

Assistant editor: Ella Oliver

Edit producer: Rachel Goodger

Sound studio: Factory

Sound design & mix: Jack Hallett

Audio producer: Ciara Wakley