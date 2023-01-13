Some brands are so familiar they don’t need a logo or words to be recognized. McDonald’s is one of them. In fact. it’s latest spot doesn’t feature any of its signature menu items or discernible restaurants.
The uplifting campaign, created by agency Leo Burnett London, celebrates McDonald’s iconic golden arches–but not in their usual form. Instead, the arches are represented by people playfully raising their eyebrows.
“Raise Your Arches” depicts a group of office workers who conspire to escape work and go to McDonald’s together. Featuring no dialogue, the ad shows the employees making eye contact and smiling at each other across the office floor as they arch their eyebrows–which everyone understands as an unspoken invitation to gather at the fast-food restaurant.
The soundtrack is the 1985 song Oh Yeah by Yello, perhaps best known as the soundtrack of the closing credits of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
British filmmaker Edgar Wright, known for movies including Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead and Last Night in Soho, directed the ad through production company Moxie Pictures.
McDonald’s teased the campaign on social media with an activation encouraging employees, influencers and fans to get involved in the eyebrow-raising action. It also released Snapchat and Instagram lenses that will lift a user’s brows. In stores, digital takeovers will transform McDonald’s golden arches signs at two restaurants to resemble the raised eyebrows.
The campaign is launching in the U.K., but over the next year McDonald’s will continue the arches activity across 40 different markets.
“In a challenging time, our Raise Your Arches invitation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much-needed moment to let go and feel good,” Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said in a statement. “We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country.”
