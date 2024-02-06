McDonald's Customers Told 'Send Your Kitchens on Vacation'

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Families in the Baltics are ready to give their overworked kitchen appliances a break as they seek out excuses to go to McDonald’s.

Created by TBWA Latvia, the 30-second advert from the quick service restaurant giant, “Send Your Kitchen on Vacation,” promotes the various ways customers can pick up food from McDonald’s.

The ad features a family packing off their microwave oven and toaster on a coach trip before jumping in the car excitedly and heading to their local restaurant.

Kristine Kalnina, brand lead and partner at TBWA, explained that the average adult spends three years of their lives cooking, but the majority of people in the Baltics want cooking, dishwashing and kitchen cleaning to take as little time as possible.

“We came up with the idea to give people more time by not doing the everyday cooking chores. So they can spend it on more relevant and important things, like spending time with their families and go for easy meals with McDrive, McDelivery and McDonald’s app,” she added.





McDonald’s

The campaign will run across TV, video on demand, cinema, out of home, online and social media in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

This is the second McDonald’s campaign launched in Europe this week, with the world’s largest fast food brand also releasing an ad in France to promote its new improved burgers with various added ingredients and ways of cooking them. It features comedic scenes of crowds and people chasing customers when they spot them eating a McDonald’s burger to try it themselves.

