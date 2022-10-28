Food & Beverage

McCain's Roblox Experience Aims to Educate Gen Z on Farming Issues

The virtual game will be supported through a pop-up NFT-themed restaurant

The McCain's virtual experience on Roblox will have an IRL element as wellMcCain's
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

11 mins ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

Perhaps agriculture and frozen chips aren’t the likeliest inspiration for an online game but joining the stampede from brands to launch their own virtual experiences, McCain Foods has opened a space on Roblox that will aim to educate consumers about regenerative farming.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles