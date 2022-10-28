Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Perhaps agriculture and frozen chips aren’t the likeliest inspiration for an online game but joining the stampede from brands to launch their own virtual experiences, McCain Foods has opened a space on Roblox that will aim to educate consumers about regenerative farming.