How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Earlier this year, McCain Foods enlisted performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz as its “creative director.” Now, the brand has pulled one of the ads following complaints from the public of “misogynistic” and “offensive” language.