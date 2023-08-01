Mattel Is Seeking a Chief UNO Player With 'Good Vibes'

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Calling all card lovers: Mattel has a new job opening for a professional UNO player.

The remit of the brand’s first chief UNO player is to play UNO Quatro, a new version of the classic card game that challenges people to connect four tiles in a row. Instead of posting on job sites like LinkedIn, Mattel is conducting its search for the gig through TikTok.

Consumers can apply between Aug. 1 and 10 by stitching Mattel’s video about the job into their own TikTok and explaining why they deserve the role. They will also need to share their best memory playing UNO, their favorite version of the game and their best moment using a Reverse card.

Mattel has asked that applicants “be friendly and have really good vibes.”

Whoever gets the job, which starts Sept. 13, will be paid $4,444.44 weekly to spend four hours a day, four days a week for four weeks playing UNO Quatro. The gig will take place outside Pier 17 in New York, challenging passersby to games of UNO Quatro and teaching them the rules. They’ll also be creating social content and playing in livestreams.

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO—and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before,” Mattel vice president and global head of games Ray Adler said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world. Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO—and best of all, getting paid while doing it?”

After the recent Barbie movie, Mattel is considering ways to bring more of its top properties to entertainment platforms, though a heist film based on UNO was reportedly scrapped.