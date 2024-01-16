Taking Creative Risks With Frontdoor's Kathy Collins

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

On this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, we hear from Kathy Collins, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at appliance service leader Frontdoor.

Collins is an accomplished leader with a proven track record for driving growth, innovation and operational excellence. She has broad experience across all facets of strategy and marketing.

During the conversation, Collins shares Frontdoor’s mission and the unique aspects of its services, such as connecting homeowners with experts through a video chat app for quick solutions to home-related issues. She also discusses her transition to the chief revenue officer role and the significance of aligning with the CFO and analytics partners.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

