The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

On this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, we sat down with Cristina Kenz, chief growth and sustainability officer at Kraft Heinz.

During the conversation, Kenz delves into her extensive career, which includes roles at PepsiCo, Danone and now Kraft Heinz, why she describes herself as a coach, and why she believes marketing is like solving a puzzle.

She also discusses the complexity of first-party data strategies, Kraft Heinz’s aims to read consumer behavior, creating agile strategies and implementing personalization at scale.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Companies that go on to lead their industry or pioneer new ones know the power of shipping fast. Contentful’s composable content platform gets you from inspiration to launch without skipping a beat, so teams can focus on building the most impactful experiences possible.

What makes composable content different from a traditional, siloed CMS? While a CMS can only manage content for one specific channel at a time, a composable infrastructure breaks content down into small, modular components that can be reused and published for multiple brands, use cases, channels and regions.

With Contentful, digital teams can:

Easily compose intelligent, customizable experiences at any scale.

Free up digital teams to collaborate and launch content experiences quickly and efficiently.

Effortlessly tap into their creativity with dynamic features like AI Content Type Generator and Workflows.

Discover the momentum your content can drive. Get started at Contentful.com with Contentful’s composable content platform today.