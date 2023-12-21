Adweek Podcasts

Marketing Vanguard Podcast: C-Suite Collaboration—The Vital Alliance With the Marketing Leader

Kickstarter's new vp of brand marketing shares what is becoming more critical for CMOs today

The new marketing lead shares what is becoming more critical for CMOs today, especially when working under a CEO with a marketing background.Adweek
Headshot of Jenny Rooney
By Jenny Rooney

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.

Building and maintaining strong partnerships with the CEO and the rest of the C-Suite is beyond crucial for marketing leaders.

In this week’s episode, hear from Kickstarters’ new marketing lead Courtney Brown Warren as she shares what is becoming more critical for CMOs today, especially when working under a CEO with a marketing background.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Learn about next year's IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) and more.

Navigating Challenges, Embracing AI and Shaping the Future With IAB CEO David Cohen

Headshot of Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney is Adweek's first chief experience officer, creating new initiatives, resources and experiential offerings to better serve marketing decision-makers and the global marketing ecosystem.

Recommended articles