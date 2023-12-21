The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Building and maintaining strong partnerships with the CEO and the rest of the C-Suite is beyond crucial for marketing leaders.

In this week’s episode, hear from Kickstarters’ new marketing lead Courtney Brown Warren as she shares what is becoming more critical for CMOs today, especially when working under a CEO with a marketing background.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.