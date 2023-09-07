Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
In a world now dominated by social media and streaming platforms, advertisers must aim to entertain more than ever to engage with audiences or else they will be ignored, say the majority of marketers in a new industry study. And yet over half say that the creative being produced is not entertaining enough to capture the attention and hearts of consumers.
If there has been one lesson learned from the wave of marketer insights shared around the hugely successful release of the Barbie movie this year, it’s simply that understanding what audiences want and how they like to be entertained will draw widespread attention.