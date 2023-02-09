Marketers Brace for an AI Arms Race in Search

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The Big Tech arms race to own the next wave of language-based artificial intelligence heated up this week, as Google and Microsoft made dueling announcements that could change the way consumers access information on the internet. And that, in turn, is set to change the playbook of how marketers approach search.

Microsoft said it would integrate the tech behind OpenAI’s cutting-edge language generator, ChatGPT, into Bing to give the search engine more conversational and contextual results. The day before that, Google debuted its answer to ChatGPT—a system called Bard—that will make the search giant’s own language AI directly accessible to the public for the first time. Although a rocky debut Wednesday poured some cold water on the current capabilities of Google’s tech.

The back-and-forth is likely just the start of the innovation frenzy to come as tech giants jostle for ways to implement recent advances in AI’s conversational capabilities, experts say.

The resultant changes could have a big impact on marketers, for whom Google search looms large as both a proprietor of ad real estate and an arbiter of whose content is seen online.

“It’s potentially the first step change in the search experience that we’ve seen in a very long time,” said Rob Silver, evp and head of media at Razorfish. “It’s going to create a lot of opportunity to really improve the customer and user experience across the board for the companies investing in and pushing forward the AI technology here.”

So-called large language models such as the ones that power ChatGPT and now Bard are predictive text generators trained on massive troves of internet text to the point where they can seem to conjure up realistic-sounding copy and dialogue from whole cloth.

We would produce relatively low-quality content in order to rank organically in the search results. Those days are officially over. Chris Schimkat, global head of analytics, Reprise

While concerns remain about the accuracy of such systems, Google and Microsoft are deploying them to better understand and address conversational search queries with more tailored and contextual responses. If those features catch on with consumers, it’ll likely mean search results that look more like chatbot dialogue than lists of links.

“There’s a good chance this development could mark the beginning of the end of the era of [search results pages],” said Manish Sinha, CMO at telecom equipment manufacturer STL. “You can’t take anything for granted and habits could change, especially as more and more people start using ChatGPT.”

Valuable information over keywords

An evolution in search would also likely create an entirely new playbook for search engine optimization, according to Chris Schimkat, global head of analytics at IPG-owned digital marketing firm Reprise. A conversational search governed by AI could prioritize valuable information and expertise over keywords, he said.

“We need to reevaluate what value we bring to the table as marketers,” Schimkat said. “I come from an SEO background so I feel entitled to say that quite often, we would produce relatively low-quality content in order to rank organically in the search results. Those days are officially over if the same sort of content can be automatically generated by a machine.”

Razorfish has also been experimenting with various types of detailed prompts to see what kinds of information ChatGPT presents and try to understand how it works, according to Silver.

“For brands, the opportunity is to have more well-rounded content surfaced and discovered through these platforms,” Silver said. “You can really start to see how important robust content is for brand advertisers as the fuel of the AI. The continued focus on understanding consumers, understanding the information they need and the moments that matter will continue to be super important.”

The speed of progress

Jeremy Hull, chief product officer at digital marketing firm Brainlabs, said the announcements have the same feeling as the early days of voice platforms when the possibilities initially seemed limitless, but the tech eventually proved widely popular for just a few key small habits, like checking the weather or setting timers. How this new era of AI search will shake out will also ultimately depend on whether mass consumer adoption comes naturally or not, he said.

“I am hoping that everyone learned from where the aspirations and promises of voice didn’t completely fulfill and are focusing on that kind of thing with a consumer experience,” Hull said. “Like the old cliche goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

Nevertheless, he notes it’s crucial that marketing teams stay on top of each new development in the space as the pace of innovation is likely to continue at a rapid clip in the coming months.

“This is going to move really fast. And it’s going to change really fast,” Hull said. “If you are concerned about how this topic will impact your marketing, you’re going to have to proactively lean into the news and coverage, you can’t wait to get an end-of-month recap or quarterly look-back or something like that. Which means you and your team either have to be plugged in or lean on your agency partners who are having these conversations.”