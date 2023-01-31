Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
When genealogy website Storied needed content for a series of online video ads, the company decided to tap a state-of-the-art creative partner: research group OpenAI’s ChatGPT text generator.
Storied, along with agency 2Player, used the buzzy machine learning tool to produce a set of character backstories for a fictional family that would serve as the foundation for the spots. By having human copywriters brainstorm an initial script and then extending the narrative with AI, the team claims it was able to pull together the polished campaign at a fraction of what it would have otherwise cost.