How Brands and Agencies Are Experimenting With ChatGPT From Copywriting to Chatbots

From copywriting to chatbots, with Mint Mobile and Avocados From Mexico

Genealogy site Storied used ChatGPT to generate backstories for the family in its ad.Storied
By Patrick Kulp

When genealogy website Storied needed content for a series of online video ads, the company decided to tap a state-of-the-art creative partner: research group OpenAI’s ChatGPT text generator.

Storied, along with agency 2Player, used the buzzy machine learning tool to produce a set of character backstories for a fictional family that would serve as the foundation for the spots. By having human copywriters brainstorm an initial script and then extending the narrative with AI, the team claims it was able to pull together the polished campaign at a fraction of what it would have otherwise cost.

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

