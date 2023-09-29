Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.
For London Fashion Week in September, Burberry gathered the glitterati to peruse its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection in an unlikely setting: an old-fashioned greasy spoon with checkered curtains on the windows and over-easy eggs on the plates.
The tie-up with Norman’s Café, situated in the U.K. capital’s Archway area, was a testament to the vision of Burberry’s new chief creative officer Daniel Lee, who is thoroughly embracing what he sees as the brand’s “iconic British DNA” in every touch point.
It’s also part of a bigger trend.