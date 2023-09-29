For London Fashion Week in September, Burberry gathered the glitterati to peruse its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection in an unlikely setting: an old-fashioned greasy spoon with checkered curtains on the windows and over-easy eggs on the plates.

The tie-up with Norman’s Café, situated in the U.K. capital’s Archway area, was a testament to the vision of Burberry’s new chief creative officer Daniel Lee, who is thoroughly embracing what he sees as the brand’s “iconic British DNA” in every touch point.