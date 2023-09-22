Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Snapchat partnered with the Design Museum in London to bring augmented reality experiences to the museum’s Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion exhibition, sponsored by Alexander McQueen.

As part of the exhibit, visitors can explore a recreation of a backstage area at a London fashion show and try nine augmented reality lenses through AR mirrors.

Each lens allows people to virtually try on a hairstyle and makeup look from different designers. Visitors can switch between lenses by swiping their hand across their face.





Snapchat collaborated with creative tech studio Beyond to create the AR lenses.

“It was incredible to partner with Snap to bring to life these iconic fashion looks for the Rebel: 30 years of London Fashion exhibition,” David Robustelli, founder and creative director at Beyond, told Adweek.

“Using Snap’s AR tech, we created nine AR lenses which stayed true to the vision and iconic looks of these fashion designers, while capturing the feeling of being backstage at a fashion show. It was amazing to see visitors using Snap’s AR mirrors to virtually try on different types of hairstyles and makeup—from seeing these looks on the runway to seeing how it would look on them.

“The exhibition showed how AR is completely transforming how we experience fashion today and bringing iconic moments like runway shows to life.”

The Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion exhibition runs through Feb. 11, 2024.