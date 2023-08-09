Loki and Michael Scott Walk Into a McDonald’s: Brand Serves Up Iconic TV and Film Orders

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

George Costanza in Seinfeld treats his date to a Big Mac, while The Office boss Michael Scott loves a Filet-O-Fish. Troy Dyer in Reality Bites enjoys a Quarter Pounder with cheese, and the characters in I’m Not Rappaport are “exceedingly fond of McNuggets of chicken.”

Even fictional characters in TV and movies eat McDonald’s sometimes. The brand highlights its enduring place in entertainment through a new global campaign called “As Featured In,” allowing fans to try the same orders as their favorite characters.

The campaign launches with a special tie-up with Marvel Studios’ TV series Loki, whose second season debuts on Disney+ in October and presumably includes some McDonald’s product placement. McDonald’s has temporarily rebranded its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce with a Loki theme, and diners can scan the lid to access a Snapchat AR experience with exclusive content from the show.

For three days starting Aug. 30, McDonald’s will transform one of its Brooklyn restaurants into a scene set in 1982, immersing visitors in a setting inspired by Loki’s upcoming season.

The Loki-themed sauce is just one part of the “As Featured In” meal, which will be available at McDonald’s restaurants across more than 100 countries starting Monday, Aug. 14. The limited-edition meal also includes a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder With Cheese or a Big Mac Sandwich paired with medium fries—all of which are existing menu items but have appeared in various TV shows or films over the years.





McDonald’s special meal includes the orders of fictional characters McDonald’s

Another part of the campaign is a collaboration with London-based streetwear brand Palace, which has previously featured McDonald’s in some of its skate videos. Fans can buy pieces from the McDonald’s-Palace merch line by scanning a code on the “As Featured In” meal packaging, while Palace will host a pop-up at the first-ever McDonald’s restaurant in Downey, California Aug. 18.





McDonald’s created a merch line with streetwear brand Palace McDonald’s

Agency partner Wieden+Kennedy New York created the campaign, which McDonald’s began teasing on social media earlier this week.

“As Featured In” is similar to the brand’s “Famous Orders” campaign, devised by W+K in 2020, which celebrates the universal truth that everyone has a go-to McDonald’s order, even celebrities from Magic Johnson to Kim Kardashian to Mariah Carey. This latest initiative extends that concept to fictional characters in pop culture.

“It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order… for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too,” Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment.”





McDonald’s extends its Famous Orders concept to the realm of TV and film

CREDITS:

Advertising Agency of Record: Wieden+Kennedy New York

PR/Communications: Golin, EGAMI, BODEN, IW Group, Rogers & Cowan PMK (Lee Street)

Creative: Wieden+Kennedy New York, Alma, IW Group, Burrell, BODEN

Digital Marketing: Publicis Groupe

Digital Experience, Retail: The Marketing Store (TMS)

Packaging: Boxer

Paid Media: Publicis Groupe, Burrell, Navigation Blvd, Admerasia

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy New York

VFX // COLOR // FINISHING: Preymaker

Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors NY

Mix & Sound Design: Sonic Union

Custom Score: We Are Walker