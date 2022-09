If you talk to Jennifer “JJ” Haelan about any of McDonald’s previous partnerships, she’ll tell you that each collaboration is anchored by what the brand calls a “fan truth,” whether a particular truth references rapper Saweetie‘s love for creating unique food combinations or that McDonald’s Sprite tastes noticeably different. For its newest campaign, the legacy fast food chain is tapping into the fan nostalgia surrounding a childhood staple: The Happy Meal.