The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

The Sprite that is specifically served at McDonald’s nationwide has reached meme levels of notoriety thanks to its unique taste (a “crisp” note that some superfans credit to the chain’s syrup-to-liquid ratio). And while the brand isn’t sharing any specifics behind its “static”-like taste, it is leaning into the idea that its Sprite offering is a standout among the rest. To drive the message home, McDonald’s tapped a popular creator to literally sing its praises.