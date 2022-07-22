Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Chao Williams knows how to turn conversations into ads. The creator approaches strangers on the streets of New York to ask questions like “Where are you going?” “What drives you in life?” and “What would make today a 5-star day?” And if Williams didn’t have a branded microphone in his hand, you probably wouldn’t know he was on the clock.