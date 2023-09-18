B2B

Linda Boff on Preserving the GE Legacy While Building Her Own

Boff is Adweek's first B2B Innovation Award Lifetime Achievement honoree

Linda Boff headshot
Linda Boff has been a GE marketing leader for the last 20 years.GE
Headshot of Paul Barbagallo
By Paul Barbagallo

Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.

A young woman is hunched over her textbook like a gull on the water’s edge, so immersed in thermodynamic theory that she seems not to notice that she’s alone in the darkened room. Suddenly, the library’s green desk lamps flicker, light streaks through the large bay windows, and pages of ancient books turn by themselves. The room is transformed into a surrealist mashup of nature and industrial innovation: Ferns sprout from the floor, and a wind turbine churns along the far wall of books while a jet plane moves placidly overhead.

“The

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Paul Barbagallo

Paul Barbagallo

Paul Barbagallo is Adweek’s svp, executive editor of thought leadership and practical journalism.

Recommended articles