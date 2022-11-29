When we think of creative branding efforts—especially videos—we often think of b-to-c brands. It is for this reason that creative b-to-b branding has an opportunity to stand out and be noticed.

In the latest episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon is joined by Hope Morley, the chief operating officer of Umault and a master of the happy medium between “stale demo video” and “pure entertainment,” making entertaining and informative videos for b-to-b brands that really sell. They discuss why the b-to-b market is so ripe for creativity, the relationship between sales and marketing and why branding still matters in the b-to-b space.

