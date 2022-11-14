Adweek Podcasts

Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Rebranding With Marisa Messick

Plus another episode with social media consultant and coach Julia Jornsay-Silverberg

Marisa Messick shares insights on what makes a brand refresh flop or soar what should never change.Adweek
By Christine Gritmon

People aren’t static, and neither are brands. But how can you keep a brand fresh without negating all the familiarity of its previous incarnation? 

In the latest episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon talks with designer Marisa Messick of Quill and Co. Messick has helped create and re-create many brands, from florist Smith & Lily to historic window restoration company Willamette Window Restoration.

She shares insights on what has made big-brand refreshes flop or soar, provides tips for balancing consistency and newness and what should never change.

