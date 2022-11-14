People aren’t static, and neither are brands. But how can you keep a brand fresh without negating all the familiarity of its previous incarnation?

In the latest episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon talks with designer Marisa Messick of Quill and Co. Messick has helped create and re-create many brands, from florist Smith & Lily to historic window restoration company Willamette Window Restoration.

She shares insights on what has made big-brand refreshes flop or soar, provides tips for balancing consistency and newness and what should never change.

Check out the latest episode below and be sure to listen to Let’s Talk About Branding With Realness with Julia Jornsay-Silverberg, after this one. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Join us—via podcast, Twitter chat, video podcast and newsletter—and Let’s Talk About Brand every week!