Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

We all think we know what a “story” is—but what is a brand story? What elements need to go into it, and what can it do for us?

In this episode of Let’s Talk about Brand, master “business storyteller” Park Howell joins host Christine Gritmon to discuss his proven structure for coming up with a business story and expressing it in the clearest, most impactful way possible.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.