Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Creating a Brand Story With Park Howell

The master storyteller shares his proven structure for coming up with business stories

In this episode of Let's Talk about Brand, master "business storyteller" Park Howell joins host Christine Gritmon to talk about writing brand stories.
By Al Mannarino & Christine Gritmon

We all think we know what a “story” is—but what is a brand story? What elements need to go into it, and what can it do for us?

image

In this episode of Let’s Talk about Brand, master “business storyteller” Park Howell joins host Christine Gritmon to discuss his proven structure for coming up with a business story and expressing it in the clearest, most impactful way possible.

