Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Brand Positioning With Todd Irwin

The founder of Fazer explains how he helps brands strategize

Todd Irwin joins Christine Gritmon for a chat about brand positioning and "de-positioning."Adweek
If you don’t have brand positioning, you won’t have a brand for long. But what is brand positioning, and what are some of its most important elements?

Todd Irwin, the founder and chief strategy officer of Fazer, helps brands strategize their positioning all the time—and also teaches them how to leverage a tactic he terms “de-positioning.” In this episode of Let’s Talk about Brand, he joins host Christine Gritmon to discuss what all of that means, why it’s important and how to work on it for your own brand.

