Lego is not just a toy company that attracts construction-minded children—it’s a brand that crosses generations. And to acknowledge that broad fanbase and remind them that play is worthwhile at any age, the brand has produced a campaign focusing improving mental health through sound.

With the aim of reaching adult builders, Lego has released a film based on the sound of its bricks. The narrative focuses on a bad day at work for its female protagonist until she is able to close the door of her apartment behind her and focus on spending time with her cat and building her new Lego set.

“Our intention for the campaign was to encourage more adults to take a moment to find their flow through building with Lego bricks or engaging in other similar hands-on, minds-on type of activities. So, the key executions were geared toward helping them do that,” Genevieve Capa Cruz, head of product for adults at The Lego Group, told Adweek.

The campaign will run globally across September and October with paid media alongside organic placements across key markets and within Lego’s local teams.

In addition to the film, as part of the ongoing “Find Your Flow” campaign, Lego also created a soundtrack for stressed adults called Rhythm & Bricks that includes work by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Misch, Danish electronic trio WhoMadeWho and other artists.

The brand has also collaborated with YouTube creator Lofi Girl on an 86-minute-long Rhythm & Bricks takeover of her channel.

“We were looking for a more emotive way to relate our campaign messaging, and we loved how music videos can be both visceral and narrative equally. So we borrowed some tricks from that world and created a film that feels like a music video, working with the brilliant artist Tom Misch who created the music in tandem,” Capa Cruz said.

She explained that partnering with Lofi Girl allowed the brand to adopt her style and approach for Rhythm & Bricks and bring that to Lego’s fanbase, while adding its own twist to the recognizable visual style.

“For over 90 years at the Lego Group, we’ve had a singular purpose: to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through play. When a child plays, they develop key life skills like creativity, confidence and resilience. However, we have thousands of fans of all ages who inspire us every day with their Lego creations,” said Capa Cruz.

“While kids will always be our focus, we know Lego building appeals to people of all ages, and we have a very strong, passionate adult community whose support, endless creativity and engagement has helped make the Lego brand what it is today.”