Global toymaker Lego has begun a campaign that champion the way girls play and to help them overcome societal expectations by linking up with women soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Yuki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala.

According to research conducted in 2022 by the Geena Davis Institute, which heard from 6,844 parents and children aged 6-14 years old in China, Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, Russia, the U.K. and U.S., 82% of girls think it’s OK for girls to play soccer and for boys to practice ballet, compared to only 71% of boys.

To promote its advocacy for girls’ play without limits, the brand has released a 1 minute film titled “Play Moves Us” featuring girls from around the world learning and developing through their chosen activity, be it soccer, gaming, playing in a rock band or building with Lego.

The film’s narration opens with “Play moves us to do mighty things,” before running through various vignettes of examples of girls at play, with each of the soccer players making cameos.

The short film will be available on lego.com and supported by each of the players on their social media channels.

The campaign was produced as part of Lego’s “Play Unstoppable” platform that aims to challenge stereotypes around play and creative building.

The film was created by The Lego Agency APAC, the Lego Group’s in-house creative team, and directed by Danielle Katvan, director at 1stAveMachine.

A Lego Icons playset featuring minifigures of the four soccer players will be released with the aim of championing the potential achievements of girls and women when given the freedom to play openly and competitively.





The playset features figurines of Megan Rapinoe, Yuki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala. Lego

To further back the objective of the campaign, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has opened three permanent mini soccer pitches across the country to offer greater access and opportunities for girls to play, while Football Australia has created initiatives to challenge gender stereotypes in the sport named Legacy 23 and Our Game, in support of the country hosting the next Women’s World Cup later this year.

“When they have the space and freedom to express themselves fully, girls are an unstoppable force in the world. They are playful inventors, curious scientists, daring dreamers and bold adventurers—and that’s exactly what ‘Play Unstoppable; is celebrating,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer for The Lego Group.

“For over 65 years, the Lego Brick has provided endless play possibilities for all children, allowing girls to dream, build and become anything they desire even when society tells them otherwise.

“Women’s football is a powerful reminder of what girls can do when they break free from stereotypes—our four footballers are players at the top of the game,” she added. “As strong women on and off the pitch, they are inspirations for girls everywhere to realize their potential.”