Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

With its mission to “inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play,” Lego has released a campaign to celebrate its 90th anniversary—and how it resonates culturally around the world and helps people as they build their own lives.