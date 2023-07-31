Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The Mid-Autumn Festival is still a few months away (it falls on Sept. 29), but confectionary company Lady M Confections is starting the celebration early by revealing its Moonglow Gift Set and accompanying augmented reality experience.

The Moonglow Gift Set is inspired by garden moon gate arches. It features a keepsake jewelry box adorned with images of the full moon, lucky rabbits, foliage and festival lanterns. The box will house pairs of mooncakes in a variety of flavors, like lychee rose and matcha pandan, created in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery. The gift set will also include a gift bag and greeting card. The Moonglow Gift Set is available to pre-order now on Lady M’s website for $88 and will begin shipping in August.

To go along with this Moonglow Gift Set, Lady M partnered with AR agency Rose to create two augmented reality filters inspired by the product. Those who purchase the Moonglow Gift Set will be able to align an Instagram filter with the jewelry box to unlock an AR experience that allows them to create virtual gardens on their device. People will be able to move a rabbit around the environment in front of them in AR to bloom flowers on their screen.





Lady M Confections

“We collaborated with Rose to conceptualize and bring to life key elements from the Moonglow Gift Set campaign so that our guests can experience the Lady M brand in a fresh, new way,” said Judy Cummings, chief marketing officer at Lady M Confections.

Those who don’t purchase the gift set will be able to use a separate filter to place a 3D version of the Moonglow Gift Set into the environment in front of them and create a virtual garden in AR.