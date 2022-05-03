Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Car brand Kia U.K. has agreed on a yearlong deal with Digital Cinema Media (DCM), Britain’s largest buyer for cinema ad inventory, to run across its independent estate. It has also revealed its new brand platform, “Movement That Inspires.”