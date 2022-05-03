Automotive

Kia Partners With British Cinemas, Revealing 'Movement That Inspires' Platform

The deal will run across DCM partner indie cinemas and the Sundance Film Festival

Kia Partners With British Cinemas, Revealing 'Movement That Inspires' Platform
Kia has revealed its new brand platform as the 12-month cinema partnership begins. Kia
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

3 hours ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Car brand Kia U.K. has agreed on a yearlong deal with Digital Cinema Media (DCM), Britain’s largest buyer for cinema ad inventory, to run across its independent estate. It has also revealed its new brand platform, “Movement That Inspires.”

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
a couple kiss in the sunshine
Automotive

This Sensuous Renault Scenic Ad Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Familiesicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Renault Campaign Wants Owners To Leave Their Cars at Home Sometimes
Automotive

Renault Campaign Wants Owners to Leave Their Cars at Home (Sometimes)icon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Automotive

Used Car Platform Spoticar Runs First European Brand Building Campaignicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Cute Ad Sees Father And Daughter Bond Over the Future of Cars
Automotive

Cute Eco Ad Sees Father And Daughter Bond Over the Future of Carsicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision