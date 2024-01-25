Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

As Kawasaki makes its Super Bowl debut, having Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Goodby, Silverstein & Partners ad for its Ridge side by side off-road vehicle is less important than channeling the power of the mullet on his head.

The modern mullet has evolved from a lockdown-era dalliance with consequence-free party hair of yesteryear, to a full-scale rebellion against repression and gender norms, with Paul Mescal, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, T: The New York Times Style Magazine and Vogue as its standard bearers. Large swaths of the LGBTQIA+ community and Australia wonder what’s taken everyone so long to catch up, but GS&P was inspired.

“We started, you know, looking at photos of Patrick Mahomes, we started looking photos of rock stars and country stars, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, the mullet is back,’” said GS&P creative director Arthur Warren, whose team began writing its pitch for Kawasaki last summer. “I’d seen on the train in New York City some of the cool kids having mullets on the subway, and we realized this is a big cultural moment.”

But the mullet GS&P’s team showed Kawasaki among roughly 20 scripts in its original pitch—the one that made it to the 30-second, first-quarter Super Bowl spot—is not that mullet. It’s the business-in-front, party-in-the-back that forced U2 frontman Bono to dedicate space in his memoir to the “excruciating” experience of viewing his own mullet with rewatching the band’s breakthrough Live Aid performance from 1985. It’s the version that decade-long Kawasaki pitchman Austin sported when he was “Stunning” Steve Austin in World Championship Wrestling in the early 1990s.

The Ridge is, itself, that mullet, somewhere between Kawasaki’s strictly business Mule side by side—which Austin uses to socialize with alligators at his Broken Skull Ranch in Texas—and its sand-throwing, trail-eating, fun-loving Teryx sport model. But by embracing the mullet’s latest cultural moment, rather than outright mocking it, Kawasaki has turned both the hairstyle and the side by side’s post-pandemic surge into a recipe for Super Bowl success.

“We will be doubling our business overall in the next few years,” said Bob O’Brien, director of marketing for Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A. “The categories with the most growth are categories where the Ridge will play—utility and recreation combined. Sport vehicles are more geared toward certain areas, but a utility and sport utility vehicle like the Ridge … that growth is going to be nationwide.”

Taking their cut

At the Kawasaki Dealer Show in Phoenix earlier this week, Austin followed the debut of the Ridge Super Bowl ad by joining O’Brien on stage, punching the stage’s screen to the sound of his broken-glass WWE theme music and riding a Ridge out of the building. GS&P co-founder and co-chairman Jeff Goodby took a test lap in a Ridge and immediately asked for another.

For a company that briefly made Ninja a genericized trademark for sport motorcycles in the late 20th century and still produces the Jet Ski line that is shorthand for personal watercraft, the Ridge creates opportunity in a corner of the powersports market where it’s still making a name for itself.

According to J.D. Power data for the end of 2023, side by sides make up 17% of all commercial traffic views for customers looking for powersports vehicles, trailing only touring (23%) and cruiser (26%) motorcycles, but ahead of sport bikes (11%) all-terrain vehicles (6%) and other equipment. Yet of all brands that potential customers research before buying side by side vehicles, Kawasaki (9%) edges past rivals Honda (7%) and Yamaha (6%), but trails Can-Am (20%) and Polaris (58%).

Attempting to close the gap, Kawasaki filled its brief to GS&P with notes about the Ridge’s capabilities. According to Warren, the ad needed to show the Ridge’s cargo bed and its capacity, the inline four-cylinder engine ticking the digital speedometer past 65 miles per hour and, with a bit more difficulty, a heating and air conditioning system in the enclosed front cabin.

“We thought, ‘How do you show the HVAC in the Super Bowl?” Warren said. “Then we thought if we can get air conditioning blowing through the mullets, that’ll stick with people.”

Changing mullets, changing minds

As much as the ad focuses on the digital mullets on Ridge users, Austin (who’s normally as bald as the rock he’s breaking with a sledgehammer), turtles, bald eagles, grizzly bears and dogs, it is similarly obsessed with proving the vehicle’s worth. It rolls off a ranch property to remove a downed Douglas fir from a trail before quickly fording a small stream.

Shot around Vancouver and edited before Christmas, the spot balances Kawasaki’s “Let the Good Times Roll” tagline with the realization that buyers might actually make the Ridge work for a living. While drivers like Austin have used side by sides for both work and racing—with Austin winning his first desert race in 2023—for years, Kawasaki is looking to make its mullet of a utility and sport side by side as ubiquitous to powersports vehicle buyers as sport utility vehicles have become on U.S. streets.

“For people that have never really considered a side by side as an option, this is a familiar transition—where the driving experience feels more like what they’re used to in a car or truck,” O’Brien said. “We’re expanding the market with this product … we’re going beyond the normal powersports customer.”

