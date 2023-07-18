Jones Soda Brings Augmented Reality Technology In-House

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Craft soda maker Jones Soda is expanding its use of augmented reality technology with the help of creative agency August Allen, which has created a proprietary augmented reality platform for the company that will allow Jones to build and manage its own AR projects and campaigns in-house.

Jones has a history of utilizing AR to reach consumers. In 2021, the company launched its Reel Labels program, which allows people to scan QR labels on Jones Soda bottles to watch videos on their smart device. This new solution will improve upon the Reels Labels program with a faster user experience that utilizes mobile AR, rather than requiring people to download an application.

Jones said the flexibility afforded by this new platform “enables the team to respond faster to culture [and] customer and fan feedback.”

“Traditionally, brands like Jones needed to rely on third-party vendors and agencies to create AR campaigns, and each campaign had to be created from scratch every time,” said Kristina Veltri, director of marketing at August Allen. “Now, Jones can tap into AR on its own, make changes on the fly, test in new communities, and instantly adapt to delight and engage its audiences.”

Following the success of Jones’ AR campaigns, its crossover cannabis brand, Mary Jones, will soon begin using AR labels on its packaging.

“We have always taken a highly personalized approach with Jones labels,” said Curt Thompson, director of marketing at Jones Soda. “It has included fan-designed art, special label campaigns and other fresh ideas unseen in the beverage industry before us.

“The new technology August Allen built for Jones takes this idea to the next level and allows us to celebrate our community in video on our packaging and unlock new ways to share their stories.”