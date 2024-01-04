IYKYN: 3 Gen Z Trends Marketers Should Watch in 2024

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

In 2023, like every generation before them, Gen Z proved themselves to be different from previous cohorts. And marketers are obsessed.

With an estimated spending power of $360 billion and an increasing sphere of influence (41 million Gen Zers will be eligible to vote in the 2024 U.S. elections), it’s little wonder brands are keen get the demographic on their side.

Here are three key trends that will define how marketers engage with Gen Z in 2024.

1. Gen Z aren’t really ‘Googling it’





Gen Z are increasingly using TikTok as a search engine iStock

Research published in 2023 from ecommerce company Jungle Scout found Gen Z are more likely to turn to Amazon, TikTok or YouTube for search queries, rather than traditional platforms like Google.

Over the last 12 months, Instagram and TikTok launched search advertising products, meaning social search will become a bigger priority for marketers in 2024.

According to TikTok global head of business marketing Sofia Hernandez, brands should expect to see more TikTok ad product launches rooted in discovery over the next 12 months.

In the platform’s What’s Next Trend Report for 2024, which explores behaviors within the platform’s community, data showed TikTok’s largely young audience are curious, especially when it comes to seeking out new experiences and topics: 44% of users came to TikTok with a goal, but ended up discovering something they didn’t expect.

“People come to TikTok with a specific query in mind, but then they go on other routes and discover new products, life hacks, recipes and so on,” Hernandez explained, saying she hoped to see more brands lean into this in 2024.

In its report, TikTok highlighted a Clinique UK campaign that relied on these concepts of search and serendipity.

Using TikTok’s Search Ads Toggle, the brand teamed up with creators to endorse its latest product lines. Its success in driving consideration through search translated to a 441% increase in conversion rate and a 51% increase in clickthrough rate, according to the platform.

This trend shows there’s an opportunity for brands to show up during moments of discovery to capture Gen Z at the start of their journey.

2. Fashion, beauty and expression will get more weird and wonderful





Blue will make a comeback in 2024, after Barbie-hued pink dominated 2023. Pinterest

Gen Z now make up more than 40% of Pinterest’s 482 million active monthly users, and are the platform’s fastest-growing demographic.

And according to Pinterest’s 2024 Not Yet Trending report, Gen Z are about to get even more weird and wonderful with their fashion and beauty sensibilities than in 2023, where Y2K and girly aesthetics dominated (that might have had something to do with a certain pink movie).

For one, aquamarine makeup is back and bolder than ever. In 2024, Gen Z and millennials will find new ways to incorporate this ’60s staple into their beauty routine, with searches for “blue eyeshadow aesthetic” and “aqua makeup look” up a respective 65% and 100%.

Beauty and baubles will get bigger, bolder and puffier in 2024. Gen Z will opt for styles that match their “fluffy hair” aesthetic and sculptural jewelry, according to Pinterest. Searches for “chunky hoops” have increased 45% recently, while “wavy perm men” queries are up 50%.

Bows and jelly-inspired vibes (think jellyfish haircuts and lamps) will also be in for 2024. So too will an “eclectic grandpa” dress code. Dubbed grandpacore, the style will be embraced by Gen Z and Boomers alike via retro streetwear, chic cardigans and customized clothing.

Pinterest’s global head of consumer marketing Sara Pollack said there was a thread of maximalism and fun running through 2024’s trends.

“Younger consumers want to get the most out of everyday life and moments these days; they want to turn the everyday into something special,” she said.

“They want to surround themselves with an aesthetic that makes them happy. Something that connects everyone on our platform is this desire to create a life that they love, whether it’s what they’re wearing, what their house looks like or the trips they want to take. They want to maximize every moment.”

With Pinterest boasting an 80% accuracy rate on previous trends predictions, marketers are advised to take note.

3. Setting the tone for 2024 and beyond





In 2020, President Joe Biden’s “Votey McVoterson” campaign mixed the old with the new to encourage young people to vote. Barbarian / Biden for President 2020

Gen Z have the Midas touch: They can make sales soar with a tap on TikTok (see: Stanley cups and McDonald’s Grimace Shake). And though their favored aesthetic verges on retro, the future is very much in their hands.

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z is the largest generation yet, and will make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025.

In 2024, young people will have a huge bearing on the U.S. election with millennial and Gen Z voters expected to account for 40% of the electorate.

However, both Democrats and Republicans will have their work cut out getting Gen Z into the booth.

A recent study from Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that the number of young Americans aged 18 to 29 who say they’ll “definitely” vote in the 2024 election has dropped from 57% to 49% since fall 2019, when the 2020 presidential election was still one year away.

When it comes to the issues that matter most away from the ballot, brands should focus their efforts on equality and sustainability, as this is a generation mindful of the products they buy, the clothes they wear, and the items they use.

According to Edelman, 73% of Gen Z consumers buy from or advocate for brands based on their beliefs and values. As marketers head into a tumultuous 2024, the enrichment and the experience they can bring to Gen Z will be worth more investment than any viral trend.