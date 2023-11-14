It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

To raise brand awareness among pet parents, raw natural pet food company Stella & Chewy’s worked with media strategy agency Exverus Media and advertising experiences company PadSquad for a “Look of Raw Love” campaign that targeted pet parents with mobile AR ads.

The campaign programmatically targeted pet parents across pet-related websites and forums, encouraging them to capture a “raw photo moment” with their pets that could be shared to social media. People could choose a colorful frame to surround their photo before sharing.

“PadSquad’s innovative formats and use of AR really helped us stand out in a crowded market,” said Rachel Brubeck, senior manager of digital marketing at Stella & Chewy’s. “What we’re doing transcended what a typical ad is. People love the experience so much they’re taking selfies and sharing them on social media.”

The “Look of Raw Love” campaign had an engagement rate of 7% of total impressions and saw people share their branded photos on social media at 702% above the expected benchmark.

According to research agency Kantar Millward Brown, the campaign grew Stella & Chewy’s brand awareness market share by 2 points and resulted in an 18-point lift in aided brand awareness, a 21-point lift in consideration and purchase intent, and a 17-point lift in brand consideration.

“Interactive ad formats drive business outcomes,” said Lance Wolder, head of strategy and marketing at PadSquad. “Now, as simple as that sounds, you need the right alignment between partners to bring winning interactive experiences to market.”