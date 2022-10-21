Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

The digital experiences being described collectively as “the Metaverse” has gained a great deal of traction in the last two years, so much so that Strategic Market Research has valued the global market value at $47.48 billion. That value is expected to surpass $678.80 billion by 2030.