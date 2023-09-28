As post-pandemic excursions continue, travelers are looking beyond beaches and mountains and adding cultural experiences to their itineraries. According to Viator’s 2023 Travel Trends, there was a 228% increase in cultural tourism compared to 2021. And that doesn’t always mean flying off to Paris, Rome or London. Travelers are increasingly getting their share of next-level cultural experiences right where they’re spending the night.

Thompson Hotels’ newest lifestyle event series, Culture Lives Here, provides guests with a taste of what’s next from creative professionals in the film, fashion, music, visual arts and food and beverage industries.