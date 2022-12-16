Hugo Boss Hires JD Sport's Marketing Director Nadia Kokni

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

German fashion brand Hugo Boss has announced Nadia Kokni will join as senior vp of global marketing, taking over from Miah Sullivan.

Kokni starts Jan. 1 and is joining from JD Sports Fashion where she was global group marketing director. At JD Sports, she is cited with placing a focus on elevating youth culture. Kokni has also held senior marketing roles at Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, Adidas and Bacardi.

JD Sports had not responded to Adweek about plans to succeed Koki.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive of Huge Boss explained: “With her [Kokni] extensive experience at several global fashion companies, she will support us in further increasing our brand relevance and becoming one of the top 100 brands worldwide.”

According to Hugo Boss, Sullivan will leave to “pursue other business opportunities” including joining Trey Laid’s agency Laird+Partners, which has already set up a partnership with the fashion house. As a result, she will continue to work closely with Hugo Boss, it said. She and Laird were “co-architects” of campaigns for the company including the introduction of its global refresh in January.

“Miah has been one of the key players in repositioning the Boss and Hugo brands in the global fashion market and also a major contributor to the new ‘social first’ approach within our campaigns,” added Daniel Grieder.

In November, Hugo Boss revealed a group sales annual increase of 18% for the third quarter with Grieder citing its “Claim 5” growth strategy as one element of its success. Announced ahead of its new brand refresh, the strategy is based on implementing five pillars: Boost Brands, Product is King, Lead in Digital, Rebalance Omnichannel and Organize for Growth.

“As a brand, you have to constantly reinvent yourself to stay relevant to customers. Hugo Boss has lost relevance over the past few years, and we are reclaiming our position now. Our ambition is to become one of the top 100 global brands,” explained Grieder while speaking to Forbes in January.