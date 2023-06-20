Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

CANNES, France — Since the pandemic, Pfizer had become a global household name thanks to its input into the Covid-19 vaccine.

Producing thousands of medicines and healthcare products, the company is now taking on a strategy to grow its brand recognition under its first-ever CMO, Andreas Panayiotou. Panayiotou joined in September 2022 and aims to build more creativity and storytelling into its communications output, while highlighting its science-based products in simple ways.

“The Pfizer brand is all about the power of science,” said Angela Hwang, chief commercial officer, who joined Panayiotou for an interview with Adweek in Cannes. Hwang points to a campaign created during the pandemic that stated “science will win.”

“While we were developing and creating these important medicines, it gave us the opportunity to really step up and have a voice about how to tell our science story,” she said. “That’s really the big moment that we’re in.” Hwang said Pfizer is preparing for 19 product launches over the coming 18 months.





CMO, Andreas Panayiotou and Angela Hwang, chief commercial officer and president for Prizer Adweek

Panayiotou’s remit is to find “a powerful and a consistent way” to educate Pfizer’s physicians as well as its consumers. The company operates in more than 180 countries.

Panayiotou, who has a background in healthcare at J&J, has also worked at The Coca-Cola Company, Chick-fil-A, Best Buy, The Walt Disney Company and at advertising agency BBDO. He notes there is little crossover when it comes to marketing in phrama and consumer goods.

“The research we get is that the Pfizer brand, on any one of our products, drives positive association,” he said, “not just with people and consumers and patients, but with doctors.”

The pair highlight the issue of trust when it comes to all elements of the Pfizer brand.

And with regulation that differs across regions—for instance, messaging outside of the U.S. focuses more heavily on doctors—the levels of data being produced each year around the health sector is growing. That means Pfizer’s own communications must focus on “simplicity” said Hwang, which she sees as “an opportunity to be more effective.”

Hiring from outside the category

Last month, the business announced it had hired Publicis Groupe to handle Pfizer’s media, while IPG was named as its creative partner.

“What is important to us is saying, ‘How do we make the marketing around the science of our products as dynamic as the category itself?’ And, as innovative as the category is, creativity is important,” he said.

That means bringing talent, skills and expertise from outside the category.

This move, he believes, will open up new opportunities for Pfizer around utilizing the technology and data that is constantly emerging to reach customers. Panayiotou is starting to recruit for the marketing team, focusing on bringing in specialist skills across social media, digital and analytics.

The organization also works with Adobe, which lets it explore the potential for creativity using generative artificial intelligence. Both Hwang and Panayiotou are cautious about the adoption of AI into their communications due to the importance of fostering trust.

“[AI] has a place to be good. It also can be misused,” said Hwang. “It really behooves every company, including ours, to create principles and guardrails around which we will use AI, which our chief digital officer has done.”

Working with musicians on story sharing

Pfizer’s new marketing direction has included partnering with musicians.

In February, it released an ad featuring John Legend to promote Covid-19 boosters. The latest campaign sees Lady Gaga, who is impacted by migraines, help people better understand the effects.

Panayioutou said he sees this campaign as a strategic shift in moving from storytelling to story sharing, which audiences can perhaps identify with and act on.

“It allows people to feel like they’re not alone,” he said. “They’re not isolated and they can relate. That’s special because you have to have someone where it’s authentic to them. And so when we see those opportunities, we’ll take advantage of them and amplify them because they’re special, and they’re meaningful, and they help people.”