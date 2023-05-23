Good marketers know how to craft a compelling message. They’re skilled at delivering the right idea to the right audience at the right time. They understand the persuasive power of narrative.

That’s why sometimes it’s surprising to hear marketers struggle to convey the importance of marketing to their CEO and members of the board.

“It is a great irony that many CMOs are gifted storytellers but are unable to effectively communicate the value and impact of marketing within the enterprise,” Chris Ross, a vp and analyst at research firm Gartner, wrote in a report published last year.

Only about half of marketing leaders believe they can prove the value of marketing, according to Gartner.