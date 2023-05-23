Practical Insights

How CMOs Can Overcome Their Internal Marketing Problem

Savvy storytelling aimed at a very specific audience

"The trick is to know what you need to measure," said Michelle Crossan-Matos, CMO of Ulta Beauty.Adweek/Getty Images
By Paul Hiebert

 

Good marketers know how to craft a compelling message. They’re skilled at delivering the right idea to the right audience at the right time. They understand the persuasive power of narrative.

That’s why sometimes it’s surprising to hear marketers struggle to convey the importance of marketing to their CEO and members of the board.

“It is a great irony that many CMOs are gifted storytellers but are unable to effectively communicate the value and impact of marketing within the enterprise,” Chris Ross, a vp and analyst at research firm Gartner, wrote in a report published last year.

Only about half of marketing leaders believe they can prove the value of marketing, according to Gartner.

