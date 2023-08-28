For all the windfalls that ecommerce has enjoyed in recent years, it’s also become clear that predictions of the death of brick-and-mortar shopping were … premature. Shopify’s 2023 Retail Trends study, for example, revealed that 82% of businesses are “confident physical stores will continue to play an important role in future commerce growth.” And a recent forecast from Deloitte predicted that traditional stores will still make up 72% of all retail sales by 2024.