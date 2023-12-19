Marketers’ expansive reach and myriad tools still miss broad, vital audiences who aren’t being addressed with the exigency their numbers command.

In 2024, more people can and should get the message.

Advances in technology have given marketers advantages they could’ve only dreamed of even 10 years ago, according to Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar, and with it the ability to create positive change in the world. He just wonders if the industry has the right people with the right skills for the job ahead.

“Classically trained marketers have traditionally been qualitative, excelling in areas such as psychology and sociology, creative design and brand positioning,” he said.