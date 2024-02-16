Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

For women who grew up in the 1990s or 2000s, retailer Claire’s may trigger a wave of nostalgia. Once a fixture of suburban shopping malls, the store was a mecca for tween girls: the place for first ear piercings and a treasure trove of glittery scrunchies, butterfly clips and berry-flavored lip gloss.

As those girls have entered new phases, so too has the brand. After a rocky period in which it filed for bankruptcy in 2018, Claire’s has reinvented itself, branching out from the mall to Parisian boulevards, Walmart and the metaverse.

Its latest campaign, “The Collab,” is a year-long effort to cement that transformation and connect with the next generation of youth.

The Collab celebrates “Generation Zalpha,” the term referring to a combination of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. These young people are Claire’s primary audience, so it has put them front and center in the campaign–not only as stars but also as co-creators of the content.

The inaugural “Collab” cast range in age from seven to early 20s, with occupations spanning fashion designer, surfer, drummer, singer, skateboarder, filmmaker and TikTok-famous chef. They model Claire’s spring collection in the ads, but also collaborated on the social content and videos. For example, the dress worn by 15-year-old fashion designer Ashlyn So is her own design, while documentary producer Maggie Sophie Brown captured behind-the-scenes photography and films.

“This is the first time we let kids behind the camera from a creative perspective,” Kristin Patrick, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer of Claire’s, told ADWEEK.

Claire’s will add new faces and collaborators to The Collab’s cast over the coming year. Patrick said it was important to include not only influencers but also “regular kids” representing diverse voices and talents, to create a “showcase for the generation.”

“This is a special generation and you have to listen to them,” she said.

Revamping the brand

Founded in 1961, Claire’s has long been synonymous with a certain facet of youth culture. But back in 2018, as overall foot traffic at malls declined, Claire’s suffered falling sales, shut down dozens of stores and filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

In 2021, Patrick joined Claire’s as CMO after previously serving as global CMO of PepsiCo. Her mission was to upgrade Claire’s image from a dusty mall store to a global fashion brand.





Claire’s was a fixture of shopping malls but has since partnered with other retailers. Claire’s

“Claire’s was thought of as a fleet of retail stores, but we really started to think about it as a brand,” she explained. “It was about clarifying and tightening what the brand stood for, which has always been about self-expression.”

A key part of its brand transformation has been changing its distribution strategy beyond the mall, “to be where the consumer was when she wanted Claire’s,” said Patrick.

Beside its more than 2,750 owned stores (not including franchise locations), Claire’s has partnered with over 40 retailers globally to appear in the likes of Walmart, Macy’s and Kohl’s. Last year, it also expanded into new markets with store openings in Paris and Mexico.





Claire’s is reimagining its store experience in new locations such as Mexico. Claire’s

Claire’s also needed to appear more relevant in culture, so in 2022 it appointed a creative director in residence, Nicola Formichetti, a fashion designer who previously held roles with labels including Diesel, Uniqlo and Haus of Gaga. Formichetti designed Claire’s new Paris store.

Like other forward-thinking brands such as Lego and Nike, Claire’s set up a content studio and began producing original entertainment. Last year it released a five-part episodic series called “Dear Claire,” in which Gen Z talk about everything from self-love to cultural identity to friendship.

The desire to reach a digitally savvy generation has also fueled its experimentations with technology. When relaunching its piercing business last year, it used AI to let customers curate their looks. In 2022, it entered the metaverse with a game on Roblox.





Claire’s is experimenting with new technologies, even entering the metaverse. Claire’s

For Claire’s, it’s a delicate balancing act between playing in new spaces and embracing the nostalgic feelings many people have for the retailer. The recent rise of ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia has likely helped boost the brand, and Patrick noted that its appeal could widen to other audiences, such as millennial moms who might remember shopping in the store as teenagers.

“The magic of Claire’s is it’s not just about the ‘90s and 2000s,” she said. “But we want to capture the spirit of every generation of youth.”

Opening its doors wider

In many ways, capturing the spirit of youth will mean something different with Gen Zalpha than it did in the ‘90s.

Patrick observed that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are “very different from other generations,” because they are “global citizens, highly creative and entrepreneurial. They will never know a world without [virtual devices like] Alexa. They have the world at their fingertips.”





Claire’s is producing original content, such as its video series ‘Dear Claire.’ Claire’s

Trying to resonate with today’s youth propelled Claire’s not only to experiment with different types of marketing but also to form a closer dialogue with customers. In fall 2023, it set up a loyalty program, called C.Club, which has since grown to more than 20 million members.

“[This generation] has forced companies like ours to become even more astute about responding to customers’ needs and wants,” Patrick said.





Claire’s relaunched its ear piercing business, a rite of passage for many generations who came before. Claire’s

Gen Zalpha are also more open about previously taboo topics including mental health and are “challenging social norms” such as gender, said Patrick. She stressed that Claire’s is not just for girls–as it is typically perceived–and featured some boys in its most recent campaign.

“We’re open to everybody and anyone coming through our doors,” she said.

As many young people came of age during the Covid-19 pandemic, they also face some socialization issues, which Claire’s wants to tackle through its own programs. Patrick envisions hosting more events at its stores that open up opportunities to build community.





Claire’s wants to help young people build community. Claire’s

At the shoot for “The Collab” campaign, Patrick observed many of the cast members bonding with each other, with one girl saying afterwards, “I have five new best friends.”

“The comradery with this generation is so important, and we want to do more of that,” Patrick said. “We want to turn our platform over to these kids, who are so incredibly talented. We learn more from them.”