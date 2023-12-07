How Chipotle and Gale Followed a Hunch to Marketing Success

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11.
In marketing, identifying the next big thing is often treated as an exercise in analyzing trends. That can be effective, sure. But have you ever noticed how, against all odds, someone, somewhere in our community manages to make a data discovery that solves a problem or creates a new opportunity because they followed a hunch? That’s exactly what happened with the “Chipotle Doppelgänger.”
The fast-casual chain has 53 ingredients that can be customized into nearly infinite meal combinations, meaning every order is potentially unique.