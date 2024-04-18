Cannabis

How Brands and Cannabis Companies Are Maximizing Their Joint Efforts for 420 Marketing

Ike's sandwich chain, Pharrell Williams' Billionaire Boys Club, Tipsy Scoop ice cream and others boost weed's march onto Main Street USA

Cann x Tipsy Scoop is serving up THC-laced ice cream floats, made from Cann's hemp-derived beverages. Cann/Tipsy Scoop
Terry Stanley
By T.L. Stanley

Tipsy Scoop serves up sweet treats like spiked mint chip and vanilla bean bourbon that are meant to deliver a pleasant, light buzz similar to a dessert cocktail.

But for years now, fans of the New York-based chain have been yearning for something that hits, well, a bit differently.

Through a first-time collaboration with a cannabis brand, Tipsy Scoop is delivering its fans a new spin on ice cream: THC-laced ice cream floats to coincide with 420, the biggest holiday on the weed industry’s annual calendar.

“We get a lot of requests and questions about THC-infused flavors,” Rachel Chitwood, vice president of marketing for the 21-and-older ice cream “barlour,” told Adweek.

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

