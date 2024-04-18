Tipsy Scoop serves up sweet treats like spiked mint chip and vanilla bean bourbon that are meant to deliver a pleasant, light buzz similar to a dessert cocktail.

But for years now, fans of the New York-based chain have been yearning for something that hits, well, a bit differently.

Through a first-time collaboration with a cannabis brand, Tipsy Scoop is delivering its fans a new spin on ice cream: THC-laced ice cream floats to coincide with 420, the biggest holiday on the weed industry’s annual calendar.

“We get a lot of requests and questions about THC-infused flavors,” Rachel Chitwood, vice president of marketing for the 21-and-older ice cream “barlour,” told Adweek.