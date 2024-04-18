Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
Tipsy Scoop serves up sweet treats like spiked mint chip and vanilla bean bourbon that are meant to deliver a pleasant, light buzz similar to a dessert cocktail.
But for years now, fans of the New York-based chain have been yearning for something that hits, well, a bit differently.
Through a first-time collaboration with a cannabis brand, Tipsy Scoop is delivering its fans a new spin on ice cream: THC-laced ice cream floats to coincide with 420, the biggest holiday on the weed industry’s annual calendar.
“We get a lot of requests and questions about THC-infused flavors,” Rachel Chitwood, vice president of marketing for the 21-and-older ice cream “barlour,” told Adweek.