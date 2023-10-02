Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Honda is celebrating 75 years of innovations with its “Keep Dreaming” campaign, which highlights some of the automaker’s past accomplishments while also looking to the future.

The campaign features a 60-second commercial that honors Honda’s history while also sharing the company’s commitment toward reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

“As we prepare to bring our first all-electric Honda SUV to market, we want to celebrate all of the Honda dreamers who have helped people through continuous pursuit of innovative mobility solutions,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president at American Honda Marketing.

In addition to the TV spot, the “Keep Dreaming” campaign features AR-enabled murals in New York and Los Angeles.

The “Wall of Dreams” mural was created by illustrator Paul Shipper. People can scan the QR code on the mural to load an augmented-reality experience that brings the mural to life through 3D animation.

At eye-level, the AR experience will allow people to view Honda stories related to things like the company’s off-road vehicles and racing history, among others. According to Honda, “[t]he Honda mural at sky-level will showcase these stories through a linear AR animation in a bold way, while using the sky as its canvas.”

Honda is the latest brand to incorporate augmented reality technology into real-world murals. For instance, TripAdvisor partnered with the San Diego Tourism Authority to bring AR-enabled murals to three cities across the U.S. in an effort to encourage tourism to the California destination.