The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

It was a risk, more than 40 years ago, for a burger purveyor like Hardeeā€™s to add made-from-scratch biscuits to its menu. But it paid off when the freshly-baked breakfast staple began selling like, well, hotcakes.